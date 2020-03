Novel coronavirus has reached Linn County, according to public health officials.

(Image: MGN)

Linn County Public Health said that the county has its first laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19. No other details were immediately available.

The county will be providing an update on the case at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. It will be carried live on KCRG-TV9, the KCRG Facebook page, and KCRG.com.