The Iowa Department of Health has confirmed that the first case of COVID-19 was diagnosed in Keokuk County Friday.

Officials say that a person is self-isolating at their home. No other details have been released at this time.

“While this is Keokuk County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Keokuk County Public Health Director Virginia Threlkeld-Larson.