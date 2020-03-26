First case of COVID-19 confirmed in Butler County

The Iowa Department of Health has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Butler County.

The person is between 61-80 years old and is recovering in isolation.

Jennifer Becker, the Butler County Public Health Director said," While this is Butler County's first case, it may not be the last, and that's why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority."

Actions that people can take: washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or elbow/upper arm, and staying home when sick.

No other details have been released on this new case.