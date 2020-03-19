First case of COVID-19 announced in Dubuque County

The Iowa Department of Health announced that the first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Dubuque County.

Dubuque City Hall on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

IDPH says the individual is currently self-isolating at their home.

“While this is Dubuque County’s first case, it will not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Patrice Lambert, Dubuque County Public Health Executive Director.

Lambert suggests people continue to follow the CDC guidelines of washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, elbow, or upper arm, staying home when sick, and practice social distancing.

“These actions will assist in flattening the curve so that all of Iowa’s COVID-19 cases do not occur at once and overwhelm our health system,” added Lambert.

Dubuque County Public Health is working alongside with the Iowa Department of Public Health daily.