First Iowan to receive plasma from recovered COVID-19 patient is home recovering

The first Iowan to receive plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient during treatment, is now recovering at home.

Lance Becker spent nearly one month at UnityPoint in Des Moines after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Doctors say despite the fact that he was 41 years old with no health conditions, the virus nearly suffocated him.

Becker spent 2 weeks on a ventilator before getting plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient.

In just three days, his x-rays showed his chest was clearing up. But, doctors at UnityPoint say while the treatment made a huge difference, it's too early to call it a cure for everyone.

"The more positive response we see is when we give this plasma earlier in the course of the infection," said Dr. Leyla Best, UnityPoint Infectious Disease Specialist.

Becker said he is sure the plasma donor saved his life, and he plans to pay the donation forward as soon as he can.

"You can only help people get out of the position I was in if you donate," Becker said. "So that's definitely what I plan to do."

Becker says he hopes other people that have recovered from the virus will also consider making a plasma donation.

See the full story on KCCI's website.

