The FirdayLoo Planning Committee has announced the cancellation of the first FridayLoo of the season in accordance with Gov. Reynolds' extended ban on events of more than 10 people through May 15.

"While we are disappointed, we know this decision is in the best interest of our community," the committee said in a Facebook post.

For more information call 319-291-2038 or email director@mainstreetwaterloo.org.