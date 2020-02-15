Restaurant week in Johnson County kicks off with Foodie Festival

The first-ever Foodie Festival in Iowa City kicked of “Restaurant Week” in Johnson County.

People line up to try the food on offer at Foodie Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Hundreds of people sampled food from 13 different local restaurants in Iowa City. The money raised from the festival is being donated to the three food pantries in Johnson County. The hope was to get people to try some new foods and just get out of the house.

“In February, in Iowa, it’s easy to just go home,” Monica Nieves, cice president of special events for Think Iowa City, said. “We want to create a reason to go try new places and try new food.”

23 local restaurants will be highlighted throughout the week.

