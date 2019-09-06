First "Dinner on the Bridge" brings out hundreds

For the first time, more than 400 people came out to enjoy dinner, music, and art on the 16th Avenue Bridge of the Lions.

"Dinner on the Bridge" was hosted by the Czech Village New Bohemia Main Street DISTRICT. The event was sold out. Monica Vernon with the DISTRICT says they wanted to make the event local, including the music, food and local musicians. She also says it was about connecting two historic neighborhoods - Czech Village and the Newbo District - together.

"You think about New Bohemia before the big flood, and it was kind of a forgotten neighborhood and it's re-flowered. It's the same with the Czech Village. If people have not been there, it's happening. So the cool thing is you are starting with appetizers on the East side of the bridge, dinner is in the middle and dessert is on the west," said Executive Director Monica Vernon.

Proceeds from the event will be split between local artists and businesses in the DISTRICT.