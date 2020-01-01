First Cedar Rapids baby of the new year born at Mercy Medical Center

A lucky eastern Iowa couple celebrated the new year with a new addition to their family early on Wednesday morning.

Eowyn Grace Johnson, daughter of Ashley and Samuel Johnson, was born at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids at 1:13 a.m. She was the first child born at a hospital in the Cedar Rapids area.

A baby was delivered at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital at around 6:00 a.m., but no further details were made available.

Johnson was beaten by 39 minutes by a girl born at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.