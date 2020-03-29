First COVID-19 fatality in Linn County, 38 more cases in state

One person has died from the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in Linn County, according to public health officials.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said that the Linn County resident, an adult aged 61 to 80 years old, died on Saturday night from COVID-19. No further information was given about the victim.

Iowa now has four deaths from COVID-19, with previously announced fatalities recorded in Allamakee, Dubuque, and Poweshiek Counties.

The department also identified another 38 positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29, 2020, bringing the state's total to 336.

The locations and age groups of Sunday's new cases are:

Cedar County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Cerro Gordo County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Dallas County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Dubuque County, 1 child (0-17 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Henry County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Iowa County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Jasper County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)



Johnson County, 2 adults (18-40), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years)



Linn County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 3 middle-aged adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)



Marshall County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)



Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-aged adults (41-60 years) 5 older adults (61-80 years),1 elderly adult (81+)



Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years)



Washington County, 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)



Winneshiek County 1 middle-aged adult (41-60 years)

