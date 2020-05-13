CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Rainfall becomes more widespread tonight. The heavy rain potential is in place as abundant Gulf of Mexico moisture is available. Rainfall totals could be great than one inch in some locations. As the system continues its move to the east the shower and storms activity wanes later on Thursday. Friday looks like and exceptional May day before scattered showers and storms move back into the Saturday forecast. Have a good night and stay healthy!
Widespread rainfall develops
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Wed 2:22 PM, May 13, 2020