Fireworks store still plans to open amid Coronavirus pandemic

The owner of several Crossroads Fireworks stores in Iowa says the Coronavirus Pandemic is not stopping them from opening. Iowa legalized fireworks sales and use back in 2017, but many cities like Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City passed ordinances banning their use within city limits.

The owner of Crossroads Fireworks in Waterloo says he plans to open June 1st if it's allowed. He calls fireworks a good social distancing activity.

The owner Matt Reisetter says his store is big enough for people to shop while social distancing. He actually thinks his sales will go up since some cities canceled their fireworks shows. That's because people living in places where they can legally use fireworks will want to. He explains why he thinks fireworks is a good social distancing activity.

"We could pull together a little neighborhood get together with less than 10 people in the backyard,” he said. “Plenty of room to run and can end the night with fireworks, can't beat that. It's a very social distancing friendly activity."

Crossroads Fireworks has locations in Waterloo, the Quad Cities, and Little Amana. They are setting up a website for online orders.

TV-9 reached out to Marion Fire Chief Deb Krebill. She says she is worried about people getting bored and using fireworks illegally during quarantine. They plan to educate the public on it. Restricted fireworks use is allowed there on Independence Day and New Year’s Eve.

