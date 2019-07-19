Fires caused by bird nests common in eastern Iowa

A bird's nest that was sitting on top of an outdoor lighting fixture caused an early morning house fire Thursday in Cedar Rapids.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Bever Ridge Court southeast.

Marion's Fire Marshal Wade Markley says bird nest fires are more common than most may realize.

"We find bird nests and lint build up on properties all the time," said Markley.

Markey says he sees bird's nests causing fires a few times every year.

Hot light bulbs are one cause but so too are dryer vents and chimneys.

Bird nest fires are easily prevented so long as ones installs a device designed to block a bird's access to a location where they might like to build.

It is also a good idea to tear down any bird nests near fire hazards that are still under construction, that way the bird can build a new nest somewhere else.

Joe Wilkinson, President of the Iowa Wildlife Federation, agrees prevention is key because tearing one down may actually be illegal.

"Just about every bird we see here is a migratory bird so the federal government has jurisdiction," said Wilinson.

Wilkinson says if it is a choice between the bird's home or yours, the nest has to go.

"In practicality one would take it down," said Wilkinson.

Those with questions about moving a bird nest creating a fire hazard can call the Iowa DNR.