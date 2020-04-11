Firehouse Subs in Cedar Rapids making free sandwiches for some first responders

Firehouse Subs in Cedar Rapids spent the weekend making more than 200 sandwiches to give to first responders.

Crews made more than 100 sandwiches to send to Unity Point St Luke's in Cedar Rapids Saturday. They sent the same amount of subs to Mercy on Friday.

Workers made ham, turkey and tuna sandwiches. Leaders say it's the least they can do to help out people on the frontlines of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"I just think it's giving back to the community in a very difficult time, and just to support our first responders,” said John Chadima with Firehouse Subs. “As our Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation does, That's our mission. That we just wanted to return our thanks to the people that are on the frontline of this crisis.”

Leaders plan to feed more first responders at other Eastern Iowa locations in the future.