Firehouse Subs collects water donations for The Salvation Army

On Saturday, patrons of Firehouse Subs in Cedar Rapids were given a unique opportunity. If they brought in a 24 pack of bottled water they, in turn, got a free sandwich.

The water donated is destined for The Salvation Army who plans to use it as part of their Emergency Disaster Services program.

"I think this is our fourth year nationwide with this initiative and we have utilized both the Marion, Hiawatha, and Cedar Rapids fire departments to distribute it directly to them," said local Firehouse Subs owner, John Chadima. "We heard from other franchisees, around the country, that they'd utilized The Salvation Army so we decided to give it a shot with them this year."

Shalla Ashworth with The Salvation Army says the water they are given is destined to be loaded onto a special vehicle they own that responds to large disasters in the Cedar Rapids area. The water will then be given to firefighters and other first responders in need of it as they work at a scene.

"The Cedar Rapids Fire Department knows that we are always going to be there when they need us with the supplies that we need," said Ashworth.

The water collection event may be over but Ashworth says they always welcome donations year-round.