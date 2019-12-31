Firefighters worried about people illegally using fireworks on New Year's Eve

Iowa law and some cities will allow people to ring in the New Year by letting off fireworks, but some firefighters in cities throughout eastern Iowa are worried.

The law allowing the sale and use of fireworks in Iowa went into effect two years ago. Many cities like Cedar Rapids, Dubuque and Iowa City passed ordinances banning the use of them within city limits.

People who live in those cities are still allowed to use sparklers, caps and snakes.

Iowa City's Fire Chief John Grier says they responded to two calls this year over people using illegal fireworks.

There are still areas throughout eastern Iowa where people can light off big fireworks. Firefighters suggest people check with their jurisdiction before letting them off. Ultimately, fire officials prefer that you leave fireworks to the pros.

"The concerns come when you allow folks that don't have experience with fireworks type device and they use it not accordingly to the directions,” said Grier. “Shooting bottle rockets where they shouldn't be used, fireworks in hallways, and those sorts of things. Those can lead to accidents and injuries and fires.”

Grier is worried about people still using them on the holiday despite them being illegal.

"Fireworks are readily available,” he said. “I’m certain folks have them or have saved them from Fourth of July time. It's just a good reminder to let people know that fireworks are not allowed in Iowa City.”

For people who decide to use them, Chief Greer says don't have them around children. After they've been used, soak them in cold water to prevent them from igniting. Also, be careful with them around pets.

It's a misdemeanor to illegally use fireworks, and it can cost a person hundreds of dollars.