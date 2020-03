Firefighters worked to put out a fire Thursday morning at a Waterloo restaurant.

Waterloo Police say an officer on patrol spotted smoke coming from Wishbone, a restaurant located at 201 West 18th Street. That's located between U.S. Highway 218 and the Cedar River.

The officer then called in the fire around 5:20 a.m.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as they become available.