Firefighters save wedding ring, dress after couple’s home goes up in flames

A Nevada couple says they are grateful to firefighters for saving their wedding plans after a fire broke out at their home.

Mimi Marois and Kevin Lister say they are grateful for the swift work from Henderson firefighters, who went above and beyond when they told them about their wedding plans. (Source: KTNV/Casey Waterman/CNN)

Mimi Marois and Kevin Lister returned home the day after a fire broke out Saturday night at their Henderson, Nevada, home. The couple’s wedding was only a week away, and the fire that destroyed much of their home put a wrench in the plans.

Still, the couple says they are grateful for the swift work from Henderson firefighters, who went above and beyond when they told them about their wedding plans.

They were even able to save the wedding ring and dress from the burned home.

“They were spot on. They attacked this place like nobody’s business,” Lister said. “I can’t imagine them looking around for a little ring in the bedroom, and he comes out with a ring and a dress.”

Marois says her dress was in good condition, except for some possible smoke damage.

"It's amazing with everything that we had inside burned out, all those stayed intact,” Marois said.

With the remarkable recovery of the precious symbols of their relationship, Lister and Marois are moving forward with their wedding.

The couple says David’s Bridal will provide a replacement wedding dress, as the saved dress smells heavily of smoke. The rings will still be worn, after a simple polish.

"It’s a sign. They came out with the dress and the ring. ‘You guys got to keep going,’ and we said, ‘We did. We will,’” Lister said.

Friends and neighbors have made sure the couple has a place to stay and keep their spirits up, while Lister has been focused on making sure his fiancée is OK.

“I said, ‘Well, that’s great. The best thing made it out,’” he said.

Copyright 2019 KTNV, Casey Waterman via CNN. All rights reserved.