Firefighters go through Peer Support Training classes

PTSD, behavioral health issues, and suicide rates for firefighters are at an all-time high. For that reason, both the Dubuque and Iowa Professional Fire Fighters unions and the Dubuque Fire Department hosted Peer Support, Training classes.

Firefighters respond to a kitchen fire in Dubuque on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The training taught members how to provide support to each other and a basic understanding of common behavioral health issues affecting the fire service. They also learned how to serve as a bridge to community resources.

Jesse Coulson, Lieutenant at the Dubuque Fire Department, said these types of training are crucial for firefighters.

“With our professions as first responders is that we got it all together and we're the problem-solvers,” he said. “Sometimes we need help too and trying to get through that stigma of asking for that help when we need it. This is helping us move in that right direction”

Firefighters from more than ten different departments took the training.

