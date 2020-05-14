Firefighter who saw COVID-19 ravage his family warns of virus dangers

The coronavirus made its way through a West Liberty family. Now, one member of the family has a message as businesses begin to reopen.

Omar Martinez, 29, is a volunteer fireman in West Liberty. He posted a video of him and his dad Jose boxing on Facebook with the comment, "can't wait to box with you again pops."

Omar lost his 58-year-old dad to COVID-19 on April 21st.

"He was really healthy to be honest with you," Martinez said. "He wasn't a drinker or smoker or anything like that. I never expected it to happen to us. We are very cautious and take all the precautions and follow the CDC guidelines."

Omar's mom had COVID-19 but was never hospitalized.

His 22-year-old sister Evelyn is the mother of a toddler who also contracted the virus and was hospitalized on April 10th. She was on a ventilator fighting for her life at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City before beating the virus.

"We never thought we would see the day for her to come back and when it came it was very emotional not just for us but for the hospital workers, nurses and doctors," Omar Martinez said. "She gets to come home. She has a daughter, she has somebody to care for and watching her grow and become this beautiful young lady. It was a scary moment just having her in there and wondering if she was ever going to come home."

COVID-19 has scarred the Martinez family for life, and Omar is worried that with things opening back up, it will destroy other families.

"My biggest concern is that people need to understand having these gatherings at peoples houses or parks or stuff like that it's really not safe right now," Martinez said. "Just follow the rules and guidelines that are out right now. Love your family a little harder each day obviously with this virus you don't know when the last day could come."

Omar would like to thank friends and the West Liberty community for all their support. They raised over $27 thousand for his family in a GoFundMe account.

"I am really grateful for the support and everybody has my back obviously that's what small communities are about everybody helping each other out," Martinez said. "It has shown through in this hard time. I'm going to give back to my community being on the department I'll be here every day doing whatever I can to the best of my abilities."

Our sympathy's, thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Martinez family.

