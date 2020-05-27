Firefighter injured in house fire on northwest side of Cedar Rapids

A firefighter sustained injuries while responding to a house on fire on the city's northwest side, according to officials.

At around 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday, May 27, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a structure fire at 5250 Harbet Avenue NW. The report came from the person inside the home at the time, saying that they saw flames in the walls.

Firefighters saw smoke emanating from the roof area of the home and began to attack the fire. More crews arrived and joined in the response, conducting a search of the home for other occupants.

Fire department officials believe that the fire started after a tree limb fell onto an electrical line supplying the house with power. This damage caused a malfunction of the home's electrical system, starting the fire inside the walls.

After crews from Alliant Energy disconnected the power line to the home, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.

One of the firefighters sustained a minor injury and was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke's Hospital for evaluation. They were later cleared to return to duty.

The home sustained minor fire and smoke damage, with extensive damage to the house's wiring system.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.