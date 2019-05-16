Firefighter dies following shooting in Wisconsin

Officials say an Appleton firefighter who was shot along with three others at the scene of a medical emergency has died.

One of the others who was shot is an Appleton police officer who is recovering at a local hospital. There's no word on the conditions of those who were injured.

Authorities say the shooting happened after police and firefighters responded to a medical emergency downtown Wednesday about 5:30 p.m. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, but didn't say if anyone is in custody.

A procession was held overnight in Milwaukee as the firefighter's body was brought to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office. Firefighters lined the street as emergency vehicles escorted the body.

Appleton is about 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Milwaukee.

