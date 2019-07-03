Fired Iowa City teacher accuses school district of discrimination

The Iowa City school district may be breaking a state law because they are refusing to identify a teacher it fired last week or say why. The teacher, however, is talking and sat down with the I9 investigative team.

The teacher in question is Cindy Baldwin. Baldwin was fired after teaching art in Iowa City schools for the last 30 years.

Baldwin says the district's refusal to release why it fired her is hurting her reputation and is why she has chosen to speak out now.

This past May, Cindy says she was still teaching at Hills Elementary when the principal walked in and said she needed to leave the building.

"We were in the middle of class," said Baldwin. "There's paint, kind of, paint bottles and brushes and this big sign and we were in the middle of that sign."

Baldwin says she later received an email from district administrator, Jane Fry. The email accused Baldwin of "unprofessional" behavior that "has created a disruption in the learning environment" at Hills.

The reason for Fry's email is because Baldwin had asked colleagues to write letters of support to the district's top brass after Superintendent Steve Murley sent her a separate letter back in April informing Cindy she'd be fired effective at the end of the school year. Murley cites the reason for his letter as Baldwin's "failure to adequately meet all of the Iowa teaching standards for two consecutive years."

Baldwin tells the I9 investigate team she had struggled with medical, family, and mental health issues the past two school years, something she says she told administrators about and sought treatment for. Instead of making accommodations for her situation, however, Baldwin says administrators gave her new tasks that led to scathing work evaluations.

"I don't understand why they (the District) work with kids every day, every year, and they take pride in making accommodations for students with ADHD or anxiety and they did not offer those to me as well," said Baldwin.

Baldwin says she plans to pursue legal action at this point for discrimination but adds that she would rather go back to teaching again in Iowa City.

The District is likely also violating a state law that requires a district to publicly release the reasons and rationale for firing an employee for disciplinary reasons, which includes poor job performance. The I9 investigative team plans to file a complaint about that with the Iowa Public Information Board.

