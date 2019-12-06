Firearm, electronic devices taken from 13-year-old's home following Starmont school threat

Deputies in eastern Iowa took a gun and electronics from the home of a 13-year-old following a social media threat.

The threat involved Starmont Middle School and forced the district to delay by two hours Thursday. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office said several students received the potential threat message over social media.

Investigators quickly identified the student from Strawberry Point.

Sheriff Marty Fisher said this is a good reminder for people that if they see something, say something.

Authorities found the threat was not immediate and school continued for the day.