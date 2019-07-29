Fire truck catches fire in Texas

Updated: Mon 3:59 PM, Jul 29, 2019

(CNN) - A group of West Texas firefighters had to rescue themselves after a nearly-brand new fire truck sent up in flames.

A fire truck in Abilene, Texas caught on fire. (Source: CNN)

The truck from the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department near Abilene was taken to a Chassis manufacturer for some warranty work and a tire caught fire during a test drive by one of the mechanics.

Fire Chief Perry Westmoreland said the truck is no longer usable.

The class-A engine truck cost nearly $350,000. Another $50,000 worth of equipment on board was also lost.

In a Facebook post, the department said it doesn't know how the tire caught fire. No one was hurt.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus