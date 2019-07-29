Fire truck catches fire in Texas

A group of West Texas firefighters had to rescue themselves after a nearly-brand new fire truck sent up in flames.

A fire truck in Abilene, Texas caught on fire. (Source: CNN)

The truck from the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department near Abilene was taken to a Chassis manufacturer for some warranty work and a tire caught fire during a test drive by one of the mechanics.

Fire Chief Perry Westmoreland said the truck is no longer usable.

The class-A engine truck cost nearly $350,000. Another $50,000 worth of equipment on board was also lost.

In a Facebook post, the department said it doesn't know how the tire caught fire. No one was hurt.

