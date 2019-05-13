Fire in manufactured home in Iowa City causes heavy damage

A structure fire in Iowa City caused extensive damage to a manufactured home on the city's north side, officials said Monday night.

Iowa City Fire Department crews responded to a report of a fire at 1205 Laura Drive Unit #91, part of the Forest View Trailer Court, at around 5:41 p.m. on May 13. They found a manufactured home with fire and smoke visible on both sides of the structure.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 12 minutes, but there was already heavy damage from fire, smoke, and water, estimated at around $20,000.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate safely.