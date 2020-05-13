Fire in home on northwest side of Cedar Rapids displaces residents

A Wednesday afternoon fire caused significant damage to a home on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids, according to fire department officials.

At around 1:38 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a 1.5 story home, located in the 400 block of 18th Street NW, with smoke coming from its roof.

Firefighters arrived and used hoses to help extinguish the fire, which they said was limited to mostly the exterior and the attic. Smoke and water damage was noted throughout the home.

Three people were at home at the time, but none sustained injuries in the fire. They have been displaced from their home.

Cedar Rapids Police and Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.