Fire in Las Vegas apartment complex kills 5, injures 13

Las Vegas authorities say five people are dead and 13 are injured following a fire Saturday morning in a three-story downtown apartment complex.

The fire department earlier said that five of the injured were in critical condition and that some residents were hanging out of windows as firefighters arrived. The department also said several jumped and were injured.

The cause of the fire at the Alpine Motel Apartments is under investigation.

The fire department said homicide and coroner investigators are at the scene but added that is standard for fatal fires in Las Vegas.

The Southern Nevada Red Cross said it sent personnel to provide assistance to 23 people that the fire department says were displaced.