Fire in Dubuque causes damage to home, occupants safe

A house fire in Dubuque has caused damage to the home, according to officials.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, the Dubuque Fire Department was sent to a report of a house on fire at 545 Napier Street. Firefighters found a home with several cars involved in a fire, with flames located in the attic and smoke throughout the home.

There were people inside the home but they had exited safely without injury.

Crews had contained the fire as of mid-afternoon but were still dealing with hot spots. There was heavy damage in the attic of the home, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.