Fire in Cedar Rapids forces four people out of a home

Two adults and two children are without a home this weekend, after a fire started Saturday afternoon.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department said the first started just before 4 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Avenue Southwest.

Firefighters could see smoke coming out from all sides of the structure. Crews did a "fast attack" and quickly got the fire under control.

No one was home during the fire. No injuries were reported.

Crews say there is extensive fire and smoke damage to the home. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.