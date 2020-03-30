Fire guts south-central Iowa church; no injuries reported

Firefighters are battling hot spots following a fire that gutted a church in south-central Iowa.

Crews from several departments were dispatched to the Pleasantville Christian Church in Pleasantville before 6 a.m. Monday. They battled to keep flames from reaching nearby homes and had to truck in water because the community supply was too limited.

The intense heat melted siding on some of those houses.

By midmorning, smoke was still escaping from the building, and bricks were strewn about near the foundation and on a sidewalk.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire cause will be investigated.