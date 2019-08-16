Fire destroys two mobile homes in Iowa City

The Iowa City Fire Department is investigating what led up to a fire that destroyed two mobile homes Friday morning.

Crews got the call just after 2:30 a.m. for a fire at 2018 Waterfront Drive. When firefighters got to the scene, they found two homes in lots 109 and 100 on fire.

Firefighters said a family of four safely escaped one home while the other did not have anyone inside. Crews had the fires under control in 30 minutes.

Fire departments from Coralville, North Liberty, Solon and West Branch helped.

There were no injuries but the estimated damage total is $65,000.

