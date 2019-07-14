Fire department responds to four emergency calls, including three fires, at the same time

The Dubuque Fire Department had a busy Sunday afternoon, responding to four calls at the same time.

The first call was for a house fire on Prince Street. While firefighters were there, they received a call for another house fire on Adair Street, a vehicle fire on Dodge Street, and a vehicle rollover on Loras Boulevard.

The structure fires were both contained to a small area – but neither home is habitable because of smoke and water damage, according to a press release from the department.

The Key West and Asbury Fire Departments assisted with the vehicle fire and the rollover crash.

