Fire department in Solon eyeing $2M mark to begin work on new fire station

An eastern Iowa fire department is looking to raise more than $4 million for a new firehouse. Since the Tri-Township Fire Department covers more than one city, firefighters can only raise the money through donations, rather than a bond issue.

After nearly two years of work, organizers with the project say they are getting closer to construction, and are eyeing the $2 million mark to potentially break ground.

Greg Morris with the fire department says they are receiving about $4,000 in donations weekly, whether it is through the mail, in person, or through different fundraising events.

In the last three months, leaders like Morris have seen stacks of donations coming in, and with every donation, he writes a personal thank you letter.

In that time, the fire department raised about $350,000, bringing the total upwards of one million. As they move towards their goal, it helps that the money they have raised has already paid for the plot of land.

Morris said in order to bring more money in, they need to be proactive and creative, something they have done with a challenge to get a donation from every state in the United States- but despite the high fundraising total, he and his fellow firefighters remain confident they will reach their goal.

"We've got a ways to go, but again as we've talked about with our 50 state challenge going on right now, we're up to about 29 states, 30 counties in Iowa, the big kicker are the five countries," Morris said. "If we can just continue to grow that day-to-day, we're going to get there- sooner rather than later."

For those interested in donating, people can visit the Solon Fire House website or mail checks payable to the 501(C)3 "Solon Firefighters Association-Special Account" to:

Solon Firefighters Assoc.

131 N. Iowa St.

Solon, IA, 52333