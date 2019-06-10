1 dead after helicopter crashes into New York City building

One person died when a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a Midtown Manhattan building in a hard landing on Monday, according to police and fire officials.

The crash sparked a fire which has since been extinguished, the New York Police Department said.

"People who were in the building said they felt the building shake," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters.

The crash is believed to be an accident; there's no indication of terrorism, a senior official with the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC News.

The building is located on 7th Avenue between 51st and 52nd Streets, according to the New York City Fire Department.