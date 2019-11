Cedar Rapids firefighters are investigating how a fire started in a vacant apartment on Thanksgiving evening.

Firefighters rushed to Unit 8 of an apartment complex at 3919 20th Ave Southwest at 7:57 p.m. on a report of black smoke coming from the door. Firefighters forced open the door to find a fire in the living room but no one inside. They were able to get it out quickly.

The fire department says the fire caused moderate damage and was contained to the unit.