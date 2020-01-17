Fire damages home on Prairie Du Chien Road in Iowa City

An investigation is underway into what caused a home to go up in flames in Iowa City early Friday morning.

Just after 1:50 a.m., the Iowa City Fire Department said a traveler on I-80 called to a report a house on fire near the Prairie Du Chien Road bridge.

Crews arrived to 1920 Prairie Du Chien Road and found fire coming from the home. They could not go inside due to the heavy flames and building collapse.

One person inside made it out safely.

It took about 90 minutes for firefighters to bring the fire under control.

Fire officials said 17 firefighters responded which meant off-duty crews were called into staff the stations.

North Liberty, Coralville, Solon, West Branch, the Iowa City Police Department, Johnson County Ambulance Service, Johnson County Joint Communications Center, Mid-American Gas Energy, Iowa DOT, and Iowa City Transit provided assistance.

No one was hurt, officials said.

Total damage is estimated to be about $260,000.