Fire damages home in Cedar Rapids Monday night

The Salvation Army is helping a Cedar Rapids family following a house fire Monday night.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters responded to 1611 14th Avenue SE for smoke coming from a two-story home.

When crews arrived, they found smoke on the main floor and the eve line on the roof. The fire department said the fire spread quickly to the second floor due to the construction of the home.

The fire was out within 10 minutes.

Crews said the home did not have working smoke alarms.

No one was hurt.

The cause is under investigation.