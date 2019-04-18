Fire damages Riley's Cafe location in Cedar Rapids

A well-known Cedar Rapids restaurant was damaged by fire on Thursday.

The Sylvia Avenue location of Riley's Cafe suffered extensive damage following a fire that was confined to the ceiling.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it will be closed until further notice.

No one was injured in the fire.

You may recall, in September 2016, the Riley's Cafe location in the 800 block of First Avenue NE was heavily damaged in a fire. That location reopened in October 2017.