Cedar Rapids fire crews talk driver safety after firetruck and car collide

When a fire call comes in, firefighters are already facing a potentially dangerous situation. But, sometimes, just getting there is trouble.

A Cedar Rapids firefighter safely navigates through afternoon traffic on the way to a structure fire call, Thursday. (Forrest Saunders/KCRG)

In March, Cedar Rapids traffic cameras caught a glimpse of what can happen when drivers don't yield to emergency vehicles. In the video, a dark-colored sedan can be seen driving through a green traffic signal at the intersection of 1st Ave and 10th Street. The driver of the car failed to stop for an approaching firetruck, smashing into the front of the emergency vehicle.

"It seems like we get three, four, five wrecks a year like this," said Capt. Justin Jensen, with the Cedar Rapids fire department. "Fender benders."

When one of those crashes happens-- even if no one is hurt-- it's a headache. Fire officials said it slows down response times, time they can't lose, especially when lives are in the balance.

"We say that seconds are lives," said John Cannon, a Cedar Rapids firefighter. "It's important for us to get there. Anytime that the brain is without oxygen, there's going to be an exponential loss of blood flow. It's going to be a bad outcome."

Firefighters said some of the most common issues they face, drivers not pulling far enough to the right. Others fail to get out of the way entirely. At intersections, drivers sometimes pull into traffic before realizing emergency crews are bearing down on them.

While firefighters said it can be frustrating, they understand the struggles drivers face.

"We're driving better vehicles, more soundproof vehicles," Jensen said. "Radios are up loud, heater, air conditioning. We're all busy. We're all having a full day. Sometimes it's tough to look around and have that situational awareness."

That was likely the problem during the March collision. Though no one was hurt, the driver was cited for failing to yield. It was a bad situation, but a good safety reminder.

Firefighters said next time you hear sirens, the best thing to do is slow down and get over to the far right. If you can't, slow to a stop. At intersections-- be aware of surroundings.