Fire crews respond to scene of Thursday restaurant fire

Fire crews spent much of Friday evening at the scene of a restaurant heavily damaged by fire on Thursday.

Emergency crews respond to Riley's Cafe located at 2010 Sylvia Ave NE in Cedar Rapids on Friday, April 19, 2019. (KCRG-TV9)

Crews responded to the Riley's Cafe location at the intersection of Sylvia Avenue and Center Point Road NE Friday evening. Fire officials said they were responded to a sprinkler alarm.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours Friday evening with more than a half-dozen fire engines still at the scene at 10 p.m..

Crews at the scene said they returned to the scene to extinguish a flare-up.

The well-known restaurant was damaged by fire on Thursday afternoon. The restaurant suffered extensive damage in the fire that was confined to the ceiling.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post that it will be closed until further notice.