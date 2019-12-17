Fire causes significant damage to northwest Cedar Rapids home

An afternoon blaze resulted in significant damage to a northwest side home, according to officials.

At around 12:09 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of smoke emanating from the roof of a home, located at 613 Jonadel Lane NW. Firefighters observed the same thing upon arrival before entering the home.

The fire was quickly controlled through the use of water and ventilation of the home. Those actions limited the blaze to the kitchen and adjacent attic, though damage from smoke and water was found in many other parts of the home.

Nobody was at home at the time of the fire. Two residents in the home are now displaced.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the American Red Cross were involved in the emergency response.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing.