Fire causes minor damage to southeast Cedar Rapids home

A Sunday morning fire caused some damage to a rental home on the southeast side, according to fire department officials.

At around 3:19 a.m. on Sunday, March 1, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of smoke in a home, located at 518 6th Street SE. The occupant said they heard a noise in the basement and saw smoke there.

Firefighters got to the home and saw light smoke on the first floor and basement, with the fire being confined to the area between the floors. The fire was quickly brought under control.

Nobody was hurt in the blaze, though the residents of the home were displaced. Damage was described as minor by officials.

Area Ambulance Service assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.