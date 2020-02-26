Fire causes minor damage at Cedar Rapids laundromat

A Tuesday afternoon fire caused minor damage to a northeast side laundromat, according to fire department officials.

At around 12:44 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department received a report of a fire at Soapy Waters laundromat, located at 3937 Center Point Road NE. The fire was reported in a dryer at the facility.

Firefighters got to the scene and saw thick smoke inside the building. They quickly extinguished the fire, which had started to spread from a hose on the machine to the ceiling.

Nobody was injured in the blaze. Minor damage was reported by fire department officials.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.