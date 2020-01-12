Fire causes injuries, heavy damage to Waterloo home, two children rescued

An early Sunday morning fire in a home required the rescue of two children trapped inside, according to officials.

At around 12:40 a.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020, the Waterloo Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2646 E 4th Street. Firefighters arrived to find the one and a half story home in flames, with two children apparently still inside the building.

The children were rescued through a window in the house. Both sustained unspecified injuries. Another adult in the home sustained injuries.

A firefighter also received unspecified injuries during the efforts to knock down the fire.

Officials said that there was significant damage from fire and smoke to the living room on the main floor and nearby rooms. The estimated cost of the damage was around $25,000.

The Waterloo Police Department assisted in the emergency response.