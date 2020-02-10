Fire causes extensive damage to southwest Cedar Rapids business

Investigators are trying to figure out what started a fire at a Cedar Rapids businesses late Sunday night.

Around 11:45 p.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department responded to Campus Gyro and Ice Cream at 45 Kirkwood Court SW for a report of a fire. A police officer who got to the scene ahead of the fire department reported seeing flames from the back of the strip mall.

When crews got to the scene, they found a single-story business with smoke showing. Firefighters forced their way in and attacked the fire.

The fire department said flames caused extensive damage but did not extend into a neighboring business, however, there was some smoke present.

Once crews had the fire out, both businesses were ventilated.

No one was hurt.

A press release from the fire department said there were no working smoke detectors.

A post on the business' Facebook page said it is closed until further notice.