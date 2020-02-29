Fire causes damage to garage at southwest Cedar Rapids home

A Friday evening fire at a southwest side property caused damage but no injuries, according to fire department officials.

At around 10:31 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a garage fire at 938 18th Avenue SW. Firefighters were able to control the fire in the two-car garage, but not before damage was done to the structure and its contents.

Officials believe that the home's renter was doing welding work on their pickup truck when the blaze ignited. The person tried to use a fire extinguisher but was not able to stop the spread of the fire to the garage.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

An investigation into the fire continues, according to officials.