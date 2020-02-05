Fire at southwest side apartment damages four units, displaces residents

A mid-evening fire at a southwest side apartment caused damage to several units, according to fire department officials.

At around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, officials with the Cedar Rapids Police confirmed that they were assisting the Cedar Rapids Fire Department at 4011 22nd Avenue SW at an active fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

The apartment building, which contains eight units, sustained damage. Four units were damaged enough to make them no longer safe to occupy. The residents of those units, of which only three were currently rented, were displaced by the fire.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause, but they believe that the fire started in an unoccupied unit and spread to others.