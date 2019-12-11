Fire at northern Marion apartment injures one person

An afternoon fire in a Marion apartment on Wednesday resulted in one person needing hospitalization, according to officials.

The Marion Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to 740 Magnolia Lane after a report of a fire in an apartment. Firefighters discovered a fire had broken out in one of the units on in the building's upper floor and had spread to attic spaces above.

One civilian was taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Multiple residents have been displaced by the damage.

The fire department is still investigating the cause of the blaze.