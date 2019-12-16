Fire at Quad Cities mall forces evacuation

A fire sent smoke pouring into a Quad Cities mall, forcing evacuations Monday.

The fire started Monday morning at the South Park Mall in Moline. Police posted a picture from inside, showing smoke filling the pathways.

Our sister station, KWQC, reported several fire trucks, ambulances, police vehicles and MidAmerican responded to the fire.

Deputy Chief Steve Regenwether with the Moline Police Department says the fire started near Von Maur.

In a Facebook post, Moline police said the Moline Fire Department requested the mall be evacuated as a result, and people were asked to avoid the area at the time until furthern notice from Moline fire officials.

Deputy Chief Regenwether says the fire is now out and is now under investigation.

The cause of the fire is still unclear at this time.